Russian cargo ship docks with space station

Russian cargo ship docks with space stationPTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:02 IST
An unmanned Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew. The Progress spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT Saturday, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia's Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine, and other supplies. There are three astronauts aboard the space station: Russia's Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy of the United States.
