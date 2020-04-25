Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian cargo ship docks with space station

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:02 IST
Russian cargo ship docks with space station
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An unmanned Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew. The Progress spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT Saturday, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia's Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine, and other supplies. There are three astronauts aboard the space station: Russia's Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy of the United States.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tripura govt orders probe into misuse of funds in procuring COVID-19 test kits

The Tripura government has ordered a probe into an alleged misappropriation of funds for purchasing COVID-19 test kits and other materials under the National Health Mission NHM and removed two officials for an impartial enquiry, a minister ...

Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border

Hundreds of people who live in Poland and work in Germany protested on Friday evening in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border. Poland was one of the first...

Australia, New Zealand honour military from home as coronavirus scuppers parades

Thousands across Australia and New Zealand honored their countries military personnel on Saturday in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the coronavirus outbreak forced most traditional Anzac Day memorials to be cancel...

Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020