Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform.

ANI | Suwon | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:47 IST
Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.

The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music and videos curated by world-class music experts. "Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music," said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics in an official statement.

"Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs," he added. Samsung Smart TV owners will have to download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store to enjoy the services.

Also, Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for three months with an individual, family, or student subscription. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwich defend furloughing of staff due to virus

Premier League strugglers Norwich City have defended their decision to use the British governments furlough scheme for 200 non-playing staff after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. With vast swathes of British indust...

I’m never gonna say never: Cameron Diaz on acting comeback

Two years after announcing her decision to retire from acting, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has teased that she may return to movies. In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman for Harpers BAZAAR UK, the Charlies Ange...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650 - Health Ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 a...

Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

A central team, appointed to assess the COVID-19 situation, began its visit to the city on Saturday and visited a COVID-19 hospital set up by the Telangana government. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT visited the sports facility at G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020