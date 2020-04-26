Boston Dynamics' Spot robot helping doctors 'remotely' combat COVID-19

The American engineering and robotics design company -- Boston Dynamics - has recently announced that its quadruped Spot robot is already being used to help with COVID-19 treatment. The basic purpose behind the initiative is to reduce the infection rates seen among medical personnel by shifting to the practice of telemedicine.

The hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital of Harvard University, has been using a Spot unit since last week for remote triage of patients suspected of having COVID-19. "Today marks the second week of Spot's presence at a local Boston hospital, Brigham and Women's, where the robot is being deployed as a mobile telemedicine platform, enabling healthcare providers to remotely triage patients," The Verge quoted the company's statement.

"We're listening to their feedback on how Spot can do more but are encouraged by their reports that using the robot has helped their nursing staff minimize time exposed to potentially contagious patients," the statement further read. At present, Spot is currently used to video conference with suspected patients for the initial assessment. (ANI)