WhatsApp increases video call limit to eight people
WhatsApp has stepped up its video call feature to include eight people in a single video call.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST
The Facebook-owned instant messaging service earlier allowed only four people to interact over a video call on the medium.
According to The Verge, the updated version of the WhatsApp video call will be available to people who update their application. (ANI)
