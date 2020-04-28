Left Menu
WhatsApp increases video call limit to eight people

WhatsApp has stepped up its video call feature to include eight people in a single video call.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST
WhatsApp increases video call limit to eight people
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Facebook-owned instant messaging service earlier allowed only four people to interact over a video call on the medium.

According to The Verge, the updated version of the WhatsApp video call will be available to people who update their application. (ANI)

