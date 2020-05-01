Left Menu
Video streaming service HOOQ shuts down

The online video streaming service HOOQ has shut down, the company announced.

ANI | California | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:21 IST
HOOQ logo . Image Credit: ANI

The online video streaming service HOOQ has shut down, the company announced. HOOQ, a joint venture among Singapore telecom group Singtel (majority owner), Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros Entertainment, also terminated its partnerships with Disney's Hotstar and Indonesia's VideoMax, Techcrunch reported.

"HOOQ is no longer available as of April 30, 2020. For the past 5 years, we gave you unbelievable thrills, heartrending drama, roaring laughs, awesome action, and more. Our goal was to bring you the best entertainment from here to Hollywood. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all of you who shared the journey with us," HOOQ said on its website. "We're taking this time to give our thanks, and we appreciate the support for all the times you made us a part of your lives. Five countries, countless hours of entertainment, over 80 million subscribers - and a priceless experience for all of us here at HOOQ. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, everyone. It's been amazing getting to serve all of you," it added.

Under the FAQs section, the company said there will be no refunds adding that "Unfortunately, HOOQ is in the process of liquidation/insolvency and not able to process refunds." (ANI)

