COVID-19: EVO 2020 to be an online-only event

The annual Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament will be taking place as an online-only event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The annual Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament will be taking place as an online-only event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. EVO was slated to take place from July 31st to August 2nd at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. However, with the competition being an online-only event now, all tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically, the Verge reported.

This year's EVO lineup was scheduled to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Ball FighterZ, an invitational tournament for the Dreamcast hit Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and more. But now with the competition being turned into an online event, it is not clear whether the same lineup will be held. (ANI)

