Byju's to raise fresh funds at USD 10 billion valuation

Education learning startup Byju's is in talks to raise approximately USD 400 million worth fresh capital at a USD 10 billion valuation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:17 IST
Byju's has seen a sharp increase in both its paying customers and free users in recent days.. Image Credit: ANI

Education learning startup Byju's is in talks to raise approximately USD 400 million worth fresh capital at a USD 10 billion valuation. According to Tech Crunch, the additional capital would be part of Bengaluru-based startup's ongoing financing round that has already seen Tiger Global and General Atlantic invest between USD 300 million to USD 350 million into the nine-year-old startup.

If the deal goes through at this new term, the ed-tech startup would become the second most valuable startup in India. Byju's has seen a sharp increase in both its paying customers and free users in recent days as it looks to court students who are stuck at home due to nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

