Google's Stadia controller to finally work wirelessly with computers starting this week

Google has announced that its Stadia Controller will finally work wirelessly with laptops and desktops starting this week. According to The Verge, Google made the announcement via Engadget. Since the launch of the cloud gaming service in November, the only way one could use the controller wirelessly was by playing Stadia on your TV with a Chromecast Ultra.

The Stadia controller, when used wirelessly, connects to Google's servers over Wi-Fi instead of connecting to the device in front of you over Bluetooth, like most other gaming controllers. As per Google, this helps the controller "deliver precise controls." One Stadia controller can cost 69 USD. The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle is for 129 USD, which also includes a Chromecast Ultra and three months of the paid Stadia Pro subscription. (ANI)