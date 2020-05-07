Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNCASR fabricates energy-efficient wafer-scale photodetector

The scientists have fabricated gold (Au)– silicon (n-Si) interface, which showed high sensitivity towards light demonstrating the photodetection action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:14 IST
JNCASR fabricates energy-efficient wafer-scale photodetector
Being a solution-based technique, the method is highly economical and enabled large-area fabrication without compromising the detector response. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, have fabricated an economical and energy-efficient wafer-scale photodetector (thin slice-based) using gold – silicon interface, for security applications. It could help detect weak scattered light as an indication of unwanted activity.

Photodetectors are the heart of any optoelectronic circuit that can detect light and are employed for a wide variety of applications ranging from controlling automatic lighting in supermarkets to detecting radiation from the outer galaxy as well as security-related applications. However, the material cost and the intricate fabrication processes involved in realizing high-performance detectors make them unaffordable for day to day applications.

The invention by JNCASR scientists, which was published in the journal Applied Electronic Materials of the American Chemical Society, provides a simple and cost-effective solution-based fabrication method for high-performance photodetector.

The scientists have fabricated gold (Au)– silicon (n-Si) interface, which showed high sensitivity towards light demonstrating the photodetection action. The Au–Si interface was brought about by galvanic deposition, a technique for electroplating of metals, wherein water-based solutions (electrolytes) are used, which contain the metals to be deposited as ions. In addition, a nanostructured Au film also was deposited on top of p-type silicide (having an excess of positive charges), which acts as a charge collector.

Being a solution-based technique, the method is highly economical and enabled large-area fabrication without compromising the detector response. The process is quick, taking only minutes to fabricate a detector of any arbitrary area. The metal nanostructures enhanced the performance of the fabricated detector by trapping the incoming light. This photodetector displayed long-term environmental stability.

The detector exhibits a rapid response of 40 microseconds and can detect low light intensities. The device covers a broad spectral range from Ultraviolet to Infrared. Besides, it shows excellent uniformity throughout the entire active area with less than 5% variation in response. Notably, the detector operates in self-powered mode, which means the device does not require external power for its operation, thus making it energy efficient. With a commonly available protective coating, excellent environmental stability is shown for the device under the harsh conditions for several days. The scientists also demonstrated the photodetector's utility as a prototype imaging system, lux and power meter, and also as a tool for security applications.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA issues advisory on gas leak

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday gave a detailed account about the chemical which was leaked at a factory in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam, claiming 11 lives so far. The ministry also issued an advisory for the general public about the ...

Govt amends I-T rules for faster resolution of multinational corporations' tax disputes under MAP

The government has amended income tax rules as per which Indian authorities would endeavour to resolve mutual agreement procedure MAP disputes within a timeframe of 24 months, a move aimed at speedy settlement of cases of multinational corp...

INSIGHT-'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis

For Claudia Alejandra, unemployment has become a full-time job.Since losing her position at the makeup counter at the Macys department store in Orlando, Florida, on March 28, Alejandra spends her days trying to secure the unemployment benef...

Court directs Delhi Police to file FIR against 2 women for trying to disrupt communal harmony

A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against two women for allegedly making insensitive remarks and trying to disrupt communal harmony in Lal Kuan area of the national capital. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020