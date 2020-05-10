Left Menu
Microsoft's Office for iPad is getting support for mouse, trackpad later this year

Multinational tech company Microsoft is planning to update Office for iPad with support for Apple's latest iPadOS trackpad and mouse support.

10-05-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Multinational tech company Microsoft is planning to update Office for iPad with support for Apple's latest iPadOS trackpad and mouse support. According to The Verge, the software maker has always been quick to update its range of iOS apps with Apple's latest software features, and work is already underway to update Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

Back in March, Apple surprised everyone with cursor support in iPadOS back in March, and developers are now racing to update their iPad apps. Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Microsoft is working on cursor support for Office for iPad, that's "expected to ship in Office for iPad this fall." It is understood that Microsoft is planning to include cursor support by the fall so that it could come to some Office apps a lot sooner. However, as of now, Microsoft is not sharing details on its exact plans.

The tech company was quick to roll out iPad Split View for Outlook on iOS last year, it released a unified Office app for iOS earlier this year. The new Office app combines Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office mobile features into a single, smaller app. Microsoft is still planning to keep the individual Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps available on iOS. And it is likely to see the cursor support emerge in the main Office app and these standalone versions, too. (ANI)

