Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google launches Grow with Google OnAir to offer online digital skills training

Google on Monday launched Grow with Google OnAir that will offer online digital skills training to everyone in the US and Canada for free.

ANI | California | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:43 IST
Google launches Grow with Google OnAir to offer online digital skills training
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Google on Monday launched Grow with Google OnAir that will offer online digital skills training to everyone in the US and Canada for free. Grow with Google launched in 2017 to help the Americans get the digital skills they need to succeed. Announcing the virtual programs, Director of Grow with Google, Jesse Haines, said: "Though we're no longer able to gather in person, that doesn't mean the learning has to stop."

"We recognize that many people--particularly job seekers and small businesses--are facing uncertainty and looking for digital skills training to help them increase their economic potential. So we're announcing virtual programs from Grow with Google that can help," Haines said in a statement. Haines further stated that topics will include 'How to manage your business remotely in times of uncertainty' and 'How to improve your resume with four practical strategies.'

Also, after attending a Grow with Google OnAir workshop, attendees who are looking for more personalised help can register for a free one-on-one coaching session with a Googler. "To date, Grow with Google has trained more than 4 million Americans on digital skills. We've seen firsthand how technology can create new opportunities for growth, and it's our aim to ensure those opportunities remain available to everyone," Haines added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya's president purges Senate of deputy's allies as rift widens

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta purged the Senate of key leaders aligned with his deputy, William Ruto, and replaced them with his own supporters on Monday, in a move likely designed to curtail Rutos ambitions to become the next president.T...

Chile surpasses 30,000 cases of coronavirus, braces for winter

Chile has surpassed 30,000 cases of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday, amid a spike in infections that has put hospitals under stress and raised fears of complications with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter...

513 Shramik Special trains run so far, over 6 lakh migrants ferried; now 100 such trains daily: Rlys

The railways will now run 100 Shramik Special trains daily to facilitate faster movement of workers, the Centre said on Monday, adding that 513 such trains have been operated since May 1 ferrying home over six lakh migrants stranded in vari...

No immediate EU legal action likely against Germany over court ruling on ECB bonds - EU officials

The European Commission is unlikely to take immediate legal action against Germany over a ruling by the countrys top court that the European Central Bank has overstepped its mandate with its bond purchases, European Union officials said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020