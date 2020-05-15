Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 01:01 IST
Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory -source

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the world's biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter on Thursday.

The announcement, expected as soon as Friday, coincides with an effort by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to bring more foreign manufacturing back to the United States. The source said one possible location is Arizona. TSMC also has an older chip facility in Washington State.

TSMC did not immediately return a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported TSMC's plans. Semiconductors play key role in both consumer electronics and defense equipment, but the vast majority of the most advanced chips are made in Asia, which has caused concern among U.S. officials as a strategic rivalry with China deepens.

While Intel Corp has major manufacturing operations in the United States, it supplies only its own chips rather than making them for outside customers. The Trump administration has been in talks with both Intel and TSMC to build a plant in the United States.

Last week, TSMC said it had been considering the United States as a location for a new factory but that there was "no concrete plan yet." A source familiar with the matter said TSMC had worked with officials in the Commerce Department on its plans that could be announced this week.

Last week, Intel said it was in discussions with the Department of Defense about improving domestic sources for microelectronics and related technology. The Department of Defense had been working with companies to bolster the supply chain for microprocessors, a person familiar with the matter said. The TSMC announcement is not expected to derail the Pentagon’s efforts, despite the Commerce Department working on the TSMC deal independently, the person said.

TSMC is a major supplier to Apple Inc. The Taiwanese company makes the chips that power Apple's iPhones, and the iPhone maker works closely with the chip manufacturer to become the first to take advantage of new advances in its chipmaking processes. Apple and Intel declined to comment.

