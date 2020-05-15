Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIPER Guwahati comes out with 3D products to fight against COVID-19

All the directors and chairman took part in the meeting, Dr U.S.N Murty, Director, NIPER-Guwahati, informed that   NIPER-G endeavoured to help the country in fighting coronavirus through quick validated prototype/product development and deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:23 IST
NIPER Guwahati comes out with 3D products to fight against COVID-19
NIPERs are Centres of Excellence institutes of under the  Department of Pharmaceutical, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research - Guwahati (NIPER-G) have come out with two products of help in the fight against the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.

The first product is a 3D-printed hands-free object that could be used to help open or close doors, windows, drawers (both vertical and horizontal), and refrigerator handle, or press elevator buttons, and laptop/desktop keyboards, including turning the switch buttons on/off. The researchers came up with the design for the fabrication of the 3D-printed object after detailed analyses of several resources for risk measurement and on how viruses spread through bare hands. The face shield is also easy to design and it is possible to have rapid development of prototypes. It is also low cost, easy to wear, has good chemical stability, non-fragile and is easy to clean with the existing sanitizers or any alcoholic disinfectant.

The second product is a 3D-printed antimicrobial face-shield to control the spread of novel coronavirus. It was designed after a thorough study to understand how viruses spread through oral, ophthalmic, olfactory and other body cavities

NIPERs are Centres of Excellence institutes of under the Department of Pharmaceutical, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The seven institutes are functional at Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Hajipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mohali, and Raebareli.

A meeting was held through video-conferencing yesterday under the chairmanship of Dr P D Vaghela, Secretary, Pharmaceuticals new Delhi to review NIPERS performance in research & innovation activities especially with regard to the ways in which NIPERs have and can contribute in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

All the directors and chairman took part in the meeting, Dr U.S.N Murty, Director, NIPER-Guwahati, informed that NIPER-G endeavoured to help the country in fighting coronavirus through quick validated prototype/product development and deployment. "NIPER-G is committed to providing useful contributions cum solutions".He said that NIPER –G has also made a skin-friendly herbal sanitizer. He informed that industrial-scale manufacturing of its new products is being done in collaboration with Hindustan Antibiotics Limited,( HAL) a departmental PSU.

Doors, windows, switch buttons, elevator buttons, drawers handle, refrigerator handle, and laptop/desktop keyboards are some of the most germ-infested objects in houses, hospitals, factories, companies, institutes, organizations, and other buildings. In this current situation of the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, this aspect may play a key role in transmitting infection from one person to another through bare hand contacts or contaminated surface source.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Exports plunge 60.28 pc in April

Indias exports contracted by a record 60.28 per cent to USD 10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 per cent to USD 17.12 billion in April from USD 41.4 billion in...

COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres

New Delhi, May 15 PTI&#160;The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it has rolled out a set of detailed standard operating procedures SOPs for its over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities in the country, am...

RLSP stresses on job creation for migrants by giving fillip to small projects

Stressing on the need for job creation on a large scale in Bihar in the wake of migrants returning in droves during the lockdown, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party on Friday urged the Nitish Kumar government to promote small projects by cuttin...

South Korea nightclub coronavirus outbreak shines light on LGBT+ protection

By Keith Park SEOUL, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Swift efforts by South Korea to limit a backlash against LGBT people after new coronavirus cases were linked to nightclubs catering to the community have sparked hopes for better prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020