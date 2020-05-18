Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chipmaker Dialog seeks to make Bluetooth coronavirus apps more accurate

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:32 IST
Chipmaker Dialog seeks to make Bluetooth coronavirus apps more accurate

Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor Plc on Monday introduced software to improve the accuracy of wristbands and other Bluetooth-based devices businesses are adopting to enforce social distancing and help trace those who were in contact with people who test positive for coronavirus infection. Several companies including Ford Motor Co are beginning to have workers put on smartwatches, lanyards or devices that are outfitted with technology aimed at preventing further outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. Many of the systems use devices' Bluetooth signals to estimate the distance between workers, and some of the gadgets show an alert when workers get too close.

Other devices connect to apps that log when two people spend considerable time near other, and authorities can use that data in deciding whom else to quarantine if a worker gets infected. But Bluetooth signals are subject to interference and testing is now just under way on how reliable they are in estimating distance.

Dialog said its new "wireless ranging" code would attach special tones to signals and that its algorithms could process the new information to get a more accurate distance reading. "My expectation and hope is that this may help to significantly slow or stop the spread of the virus," said Sean McGrath, a senior vice president at Dialog.

The new software works with Dialog's DA1469x family of Bluetooth low-energy chips, which is already installed in tens of millions of devices globally, mostly wearables such as smartwatches and fitness trackers. The company had been aiming to launch the technology to improve the automatic unlocking of cars with Bluetooth, but saw an opportunity to push out the tech to help with coronavirus apps.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. savages WHO as it promises pandemic review, but China pledges $2 bln

The World Health Organization said on Monday an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pand...

As more Americans emerge from lockdown, virus vaccine potential lifts markets

The phased reopening of U.S. business and social life gained traction on Monday with more Americans emerging from coronavirus lockdowns and stock markets rising on early test results of a potential vaccine. Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine, th...

Iraq's stalled domestic violence bill may be revived by new government

Fears of increased domestic violence during Iraqs coronavirus lockdown will spur the new government to push through long-stalled legislation to protect victims, the head of the cabinets womens rights department said on Monday.Campaigners an...

Special non-stop train from Delhi on May 20 to bring back stranded persons to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special non-stop train will commence from New Delhi on May 20 to bring stranded students and others from Kerala, back to the state. All arrangements are in place. Steps are also b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020