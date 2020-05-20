Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launch

NASA's human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a week before the agency is scheduled to launch two astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011. The resignation capped Loverro's brief role at the agency overseeing future astronaut launches and landing humans on the moon by 2024. Fossil of one of the last megaraptors on the planet found in Argentina

Paleontologists from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences said on Monday they found the 70-million-year-old remains of a megaraptor, making it one of the last carnivorous dinosaurs to inhabit the earth. The discovery was made in the southern province of Santa Cruz in the middle of March this year. After studying the fossils, measuring 10 meters (32 feet), experts realized they were looking at the remains of a predatory dinosaur from the end of the "age of dinosaurs."

