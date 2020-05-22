Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter brings 'Retweets with comments' feature for Android, web users

Days after rolling out a feature for iOS users to see retweets with comments, Twitter on Thursday made the feature available for Android and web users.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:56 IST
Twitter brings 'Retweets with comments' feature for Android, web users
Twitter logo . Image Credit: ANI

Days after rolling out a feature for iOS users to see retweets with comments, Twitter on Thursday made the feature available for Android and web users. The company on May 13 announced the feature for iOS devices. "There's now more to the conversation behind the Retweet count. On iOS, tapping into any Tweet, then tapping "Retweets" will show you the Retweets with comments," the company had tweeted.

Announcing the functionality for Android and web user, the company wrote: "Now on Android and web -- see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet!" Tapping on the word "Retweets" will take the user to a new page, allowing the user to see two columns, one showing retweets with comments and the other showing retweets without the comments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As big cats go hungry, Indonesia zoo considers 'worst-case' deer cull

A zoo in Indonesia may slaughter some of its animals to feed others, such as a Sumatran tiger and a Javan leopard if it runs out of food in the coming months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut its doors. While its 850 animals ...

Iran leader says Israel a 'cancerous tumor' to be destroyed

Irans supreme leader on Friday called Israel a cancerous tumor that will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed in an annual speech in support of the Palestinians, renewing threats against Irans Mideast enemy. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Kh...

George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU's survival

George Soros, the billionaire financier, has cautioned that the European Unions survival was threatened by the novel coronavirus unless it could issue perpetual bonds or consols to help weak members such as Italy.If the EU is unable to cons...

When world is urging to stay home, Pakistan tears down Hindu homes in Bhawalpur

httpstwitter.comazeema1status1263516597001555974 As countries encourage people to stay indoors to contain the pandemic, Pakistan has made its own people homeless.A Basti of minority Hindu community was razed to the ground in the blistering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020