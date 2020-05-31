Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. After pandemic, California oyster farmer confident in industry's return

While most businesses across the United States remained shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, Terry Sawyer, co-founder of Hog Island Oyster Co had plenty of work to stay busy. Even though revenue at Hog Island has dropped by two-thirds since the beginning of the year, forcing pay cuts as well as employee furloughs, the water tanks at the northern California oyster farm continued to buzz and bubble with activity. FBI's top lawyer resigns as agency faces pressure from Trump

The FBI said on Saturday that its top lawyer, Dana Boente, had announced his resignation as the agency faces scrutiny over its investigations of former staffers and supporters of President Donald Trump. As a senior Justice Department official, Boente was involved in the investigation of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The Justice Department has since asked a judge to drop those charges, arguing that prosecutors should not have brought them in the first place. Young Minneapolis mayor in spotlight after police killing, protests

Shaken and angry, Minneapolis' telegenic young mayor stood in front of television cameras over and over this week - first to decry the police killing of George Floyd, and on Friday to impose a curfew as parts of his city burned in ongoing protests. Disturbing footage showing a Minneapolis law enforcement officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck and the ensuing unrest after the 46-year-old's death have drawn international attention to Mayor Jacob Frey, a 38-year-old attorney and former professional athlete who ran for office on a platform of reforming the police. U.S. military units put on four-hour standby amid Minnesota unrest

In an extraordinary move, the Pentagon on Saturday said it put military units on a four-hour recall status to be ready if requested by Minnesota's governor amid civil unrest following the killing of a black man by a white Minneapolis police officer. It was unclear when the U.S. military last invoked such a short timeline to potentially recall U.S. troops, something it might do for contingencies such as natural disasters. NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station. U.S. CDC reports total of 1,737,950 coronavirus cases, 102,785 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported a total 1,737,950 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18,123 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,074 to 102,785. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on May 29 versus its previous report released on Friday. Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen" had they breached the White House fence. In a series of Twitter posts, Trump also appeared to call his supporters to rally outside the executive mansion on Saturday evening, saying, "TONIGHT, I UNDERSTAND IS MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???" MAGA stands for Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again." Biden staff donate to group that pays bail in riot-torn Minneapolis

Campaign staff for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are advertising their donations to a group that pays bail fees in Minneapolis after the city's police jailed people protesting the killing of a black man by a white police officer. At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment. The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis. U.S. protests over Minneapolis death rage on amid political finger-pointing

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of civil unrest that has spread to other U.S. cities following the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the deployment was necessary because outside agitators were using protests over Monday's death of George Floyd to sow chaos and that he expected Saturday night's demonstrations to be the fiercest so far. Trump says military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis "very quickly" to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests in several cities, some which have turned violent. Minnesota's governor activated the state's national guard after four nights of confrontations in Minneapolis, its first full activation since World War Two.