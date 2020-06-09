Left Menu
South Africa: Huawei P40 and P40 Pro arrives through all major service providers

Cape Town | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:55 IST
The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro have arrived in South Africa at the beginning of this month and they are available through all major service providers, according to a news report by 'global.techradar.com'.

Telkom, Vodacom and MTN are all offering deals on Huawei's latest release.

The P40 boasts a 6.1" display, wide-angle rear cameras including a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, 16MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and 8MP Telephoto Camera. The front camera is a 32MP Selfie Camera.

While the P40 is the cheaper relative, the Pro has Huawei enthusiasts hot under the collar. The bigger 6.58" display and better cameras include the 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera, 40 MP Cine Camera, 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera, 3D Depth Sensing Camera on the rear, and a 32MP Selfie Camera on the front.

Both run on the latest EMUI 10 Android operation system, though it should be noted Huawei still doesn't run Google Mobile Services which is extremely limiting. Despite having its own OS based on the Google system, it isn't quite the same.

Each service provider offers contracts on the phones. Huawei has a promotion on for free Huawei FreeBuds 3, which would set you back R2,999. This deal runs until the beginning of July, which is a nice bonus. All you have to do is claim the promotion from Huawei once you've purchased the phone.

