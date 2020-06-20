Left Menu
Comcast extends free Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot access through the end of 2020

Comcast on Friday announced that it will extend free access to its 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them, including non-customers, through the end of 2020.

20-06-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Comcast on Friday announced that it will extend free access to its 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them, including non-customers, through the end of 2020. "As cities and towns across the country begin to open up, Comcast is continuing its efforts to help people connect to the Internet during the COVID-19 crisis," the company said in a statement.

Recently, Comcast announced that it has extended an offer for 60 days of free home internet access for new eligible internet essentials customers, to help provide additional support to students and families in need through the end of the year. The company will also continue to waive the requirement that those customers not have a past due balance with Comcast to qualify for the free offer.

"We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we're excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen," said Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services. "We're pleased to see so many families and individuals take advantage of our 60 days of free home Internet through Internet Essentials, and the free access to public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to get online during this time when connectivity is so important," she added. (ANI)

