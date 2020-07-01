Left Menu
Development News Edition

Launch of NASA Mars rover delayed again, 2 weeks left to fly

If the Perseverance rover isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are back in proper alignment, costing NASA close to $500 million for the delay alone. Managers are now targeting no earlier than July 30 for a liftoff from Cape Canaveral, eating up half of the month-ong launch window.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:19 IST
Launch of NASA Mars rover delayed again, 2 weeks left to fly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NASA has delayed the launch of its newest Mars rover yet again — to the end of July at the earliest — this time for a rocket issue. If the Perseverance rover isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are back in proper alignment, costing NASA close to $500 million for the delay alone.

Managers are now targeting no earlier than July 30 for a liftoff from Cape Canaveral, eating up half of the month-ong launch window. The good news is that NASA is trying to eke out more time in this summer's launch opportunity, now lasting until at least August 15. The chance to fly to Mars comes up only every 26 months. It is NASA's most ambitious Mars mission yet, totaling around USD 3 billion. Besides seeking signs of past microscopic Martian life, Perseverance will gather rocks and soil for eventual return to Earth.

Rocket maker United Launch Alliance needs extra time to deal with a liquid oxygen sensor line that showed questionable readings during a recent practice countdown, officials said Tuesday. Previous technical concerns — including crane trouble at the pad — bumped the launch from the original July 17 to the 20th and then 22nd. The United Arab Emirates and China, meanwhile, still are pressing ahead with launches this month or next of Mars spacecraft. Russia and the European Space Agency had to bow out, delaying their Mars rover until 2022 because of delayed spacecraft testing and travel limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

TN CB-CID books six people, including four policemen, on

murder charges in connection with death of father-son duo,alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin. One SIarrested CB-CID sources....

Sebi issues SoP to deal with possible defaults by trading, clearing members

Sebi on Wednesday came out with a set of standard operating procedures for stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to deal with possible defaults by trading or clearing members. The framework, which will come into force from...

Royal Never Give Up stay hot in DPL-CDA Season 2

Royal Never Give Up recorded their second victory in as many days on Wednesday with a sweep of winless iG Vitality in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action. Royal Never Give Up 2-0 followed up a 2-1 victory over Sparking Arrow Gaming ...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers encouraged by immune response but cautious on timeframe

A leading scientist behind the University of Oxfords potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready.Speaking at a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020