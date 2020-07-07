Left Menu
Google rebrands social network Google Plus as Google Currents

Tech giant Google's social media network Google Plus has officially gone almost a year after the company had shut down its personal accounts.

07-07-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to The Verge, Google recently announced that it is replacing the social network meant for enterprise users with a new tool called the Google Currents.

Google Currents is designed specifically to enhance communications within organisations and enterprises. It allows users to discuss through posts and comments. (ANI)

