Google offers more seamless language experience to KaiOS users

Currently available in English and several native languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil, the new feature will soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati.

21-07-2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Google has made it easy for KaiOS users in India to read and translate real-world text such as a product label, street sign, or document in their preferred language within Google Assistant, the search giant said on Tuesday.

"Google's philosophy has always been to build for everyone -- to break down language barriers, make knowledge accessible, and enable people to communicate how they want and what they want, effortlessly. This is another step in our commitment to make languages more accessible to everyone, and we hope this will enable millions of KaiOS users across the country to have a more seamless language experience," Google wrote in a blog post.

To access and use this new feature, KaiOS users can simply press the right soft key once within the Google Assistant and then use Google Lens to read, translate, and define words in the real world. Currently available in English, and five native languages- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil, the new feature will soon be expanded to more Indian languages including Kannada and Gujarati.

