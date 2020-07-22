Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook rolls out new privacy features for Messenger

Facebook on Wednesday announced new privacy and security features for Messenger including App lock, which enables users to add "another layer of security".

ANI | California | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:54 IST
Facebook rolls out new privacy features for Messenger
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Facebook on Wednesday announced new privacy and security features for Messenger including App lock, which enables users to add "another layer of security". With App lock, users can lock Messenger and it will require an authentication method like Face ID or Touch ID to open it.

"App Lock lets you add another layer of security to your private messages and helps prevent other people from accessing them," said Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety, in a statement. "...App Lock uses your device's privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app, and your touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook," Sullivan added.

However, as of now, the feature is only available on iPhone and iPad. It will come to Android in the "next few months". "You can find this feature in the new Privacy settings section. The Privacy section makes it easy to access settings and features like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock and the Privacy section let you tailor your experience and choose settings that work best for you. We're always working to give you more control over your privacy, so as we introduce more privacy features, you'll have this centralized place to find them," Sullivan said.

Sullivan further stated that they are working on new controls so users can decide who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can't message or call them at all. This will be similar to the message controls on Instagram. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FCSB beat Sepsi to win Romanian Cup

FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, beat Sepsi - a club, backed by the Hungarian government - 1-0 on Wednesday to lift the Romanian Cup amid another disappointing league season. Highly-rated winger Dennis Man scored the winner from cl...

Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from P...

No one wants conflict in Indo-Pacific region, need to work with like-minded partners: US envoy

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Wednesday said that no country wants to see a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States will work with trusted and like-minded partners to develop guidelines and other ways to fulfil ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Unions massive recovery fund.Trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020