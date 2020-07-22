Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands
Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands.
According to The Verge, the new feature termed as 'Alexa for Apps' will be launching on Wednesday in preview form which will allow only select developers to select the way the software will work.
The new feature can be seen as a move by Amazon to make its voice assistant service more viable against its competitors -- Apple and Google. (ANI)
