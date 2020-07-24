Left Menu
SRI-B collaborates with engineering students on leading technologies

So far, SRI-B has partnered with 10 engineering colleges including the Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, M.S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering, Siddaganga Institute of Technology, and will soon add more colleges over the next few months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:33 IST
Samsung has launched PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds), a new, unique industry-academia program run by the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) to stimulate the Indian innovation ecosystem and build demand-driven capabilities among students.

As part of the program, SRI-B will collaborate with students and faculty at top engineering colleges under the Government of India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings and provide them with research and development projects in core technology domains such as Artificial Intelligence (including vision tech), Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) & Connected Devices and 5G networks to address real-world issues.

A team of three selected students and one professor will take up a project that will be executed over four to six months under the guidance of a mentor from SRI-B. Upon completion of the project, all team members will be given certificates and rewards by SRI-B. The Samsung PRISM program also encourages students and faculty to publish papers and file patents jointly with SRI-B.

So far, SRI-B has partnered with 10 engineering colleges including the Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, M.S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering, Siddaganga Institute of Technology, and will soon add more colleges over the next few months.

SRI-B is Samsung's largest R&D facility outside of South Korea that focuses on creating cutting edge technologies across multiple areas of the company's business and to make for India by catering to the specific needs of the local consumers.

