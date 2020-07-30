Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh air, no sound? Singapore scientists test 'anti-noise' windows

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents in Southeast Asia's bustling cities who face the dilemma of leaving windows open for fresh air but enduring traffic sounds, could find quiet with new noise-cancelling technology developed by researchers in Singapore. The system comprises 24 small speakers fixed to the window grille, and a microphone placed outside the window, according to a study first published in the Scientific Reports journal.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:45 IST
Fresh air, no sound? Singapore scientists test 'anti-noise' windows

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents in Southeast Asia's bustling cities who face the dilemma of leaving windows open for fresh air but enduring traffic sounds, could find quiet with new noise-cancelling technology developed by researchers in Singapore.

The system comprises 24 small speakers fixed to the window grille, and a microphone placed outside the window, according to a study first published in the Scientific Reports journal. When the microphone detects sounds, the speakers emit "anti-noise" sound waves that cancel the noise, reducing the volume of sound entering the home - much like noise-cancelling headphones do - even with the window open.

In tests, the system was found to reduce up to 10 decibels of sound in the frequency range of typical urban transportation noise, including highways, overground trains and aircraft, according to the study's lead author Bhan Lam. "Finding a sustainable and practical solution for controlling noise is a difficult problem, especially for densely populated, tropical, high-rise cities," said Lam, a research fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

"Typical fixtures like noise barriers can be difficult to implement in land-scarce cities. Shutting the window is usually the last resort, at the expense of natural ventilation," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday. Noise pollution is often overlooked by city authorities, but has severe health impacts including hearing loss, cardiovascular disease and sleep disorders, according to the World Health Organization.

The Quiet Coalition, a Massachusetts-based non-profit, describes noise as the "new secondhand smoke". A 10-decibel reduction in noise exposure levels could translate to a 7% to 17% decrease in associated health risks such as hypertension and heart disease, according to Lam.

An advantage to Lam's system is that it also allows for windows to be kept open for natural ventilation, as more people in the region switch on air-conditioning to cope with rising temperatures and worsening air pollution. "The unfortunate byproduct of having more openings for natural ventilation is increased noise," Lam said.

"In Singapore, the urban heat island effect is exacerbated by the use of air-conditioners. Hence, natural ventilation is one of the most sustainable options for cooling," he said, referring to warmer temperatures linked to the built environment. Due to the small size of the speakers, Lam's system cannot generate anti-noise efficiently at lower frequencies to eliminate sounds from heavy vehicles or big motorcycles.

But future versions of the system will tackle those frequencies, he said. "We hope that we can at least provide a solution to combat extra noise to encourage adoption of natural ventilation for better public health."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to chair virtual PICC meeting for 6th Administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair the inaugural meeting of the newly constituted Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission Council PICCC for the 6th Administration.The PICCC brings together Cabinet Ministers, Premiers, Ma...

SC seeks response on MP's plea against vermin killings

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to states like Bihar and Himachal Pradesh on a plea against permitting vermin killings there to stop damage to standing crops, saying ways have to found to control the human-animal conflict. A...

Cane growers to meet Goa CM on Friday over harvesting rates

A group of farmers sitting on hunger strike outside a state-run sugar factory in Goa over the demand for better harvesting rates for the crop called off the agitation after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant agreed to look into their grievances. ...

Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of the global pandemic. But boosting its shares, the planemaker also said it hoped to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020