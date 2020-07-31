SAP, Deutsche Telekom close to European coronavirus app deal - Wiwo
SAP and Deutsche Telekom are close to a deal to build a software platform that would enable smartphone apps for measuring risks of coronavirus infections to exchange information, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported on Friday. These are based on a design from Alphabet's Google and Apple that are compatible.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:46 IST
SAP and Deutsche Telekom are close to a deal to build a software platform that would enable smartphone apps for measuring risks of coronavirus infections to exchange information, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported on Friday. The two companies, designers of Germany's Corona-Warn-App that has been downloaded more than 16 million times, had pitched the project for a gateway that could share infection warnings between national apps to the European Commission.
An agreement is close to being finalised, Wirtschaftswoche quoted sources as saying. Several other European Union countries - among them Ireland, Italy, Poland and Latvia - have launched similar apps. These are based on a design from Alphabet's Google and Apple that are compatible.
ALSO READ
Italy bans entry from Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro due to COVID-19 - statement
Italy PM Conte's victory over powerful Benettons may come with price
Italy's bond yields fall to lowest since March as Lagarde reassures on PEPP
World News Roundup: Sudan says Ethiopia denies filling the Renaissance dam reservoir; EU lawmakers want action over 'continuing deterioration of democracy' in Poland and more
EU lawmakers want action over "continuing deterioration of democracy" in Poland