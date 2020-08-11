Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO is fast enlarging its role into development activities: Jitendra Singh

“One of the major highlights of the Modi government has been that in the last six years, Indian Space Research Organisation is no longer confined mainly to the launching of satellites, but it has been constantly enlarging its role in development activities, thus contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Transforming India,” a statement quoting Singh said. He briefed about the comparative improvement in the crop condition and increased productivity in the agriculture sector in July 2020, in comparison to the same month last year, because of the extensive use of data from remote sensing satellites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:35 IST
ISRO is fast enlarging its role into development activities: Jitendra Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is no longer confined to the launching of satellites under the Modi government and has been constantly expanding its role in development activities as well, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said over four years back, on the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an extensive brain-storming exercise was held in the national capital wherein representatives from different Ministries and Departments were engaged in an interaction with scientists from ISRO and the Department of Space.

The interaction focussed on working out how best could the space technology be utilised as a modern tool for supplementing, improving and expediting infrastructural development as well as implementation of various welfare schemes, Singh said. The Department of Space is directly under the PMO. "One of the major highlights of the Modi government has been that in the last six years, Indian Space Research Organisation is no longer confined mainly to the launching of satellites, but it has been constantly enlarging its role in development activities, thus contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Transforming India," a statement quoting Singh said.

He briefed about the comparative improvement in the crop condition and increased productivity in the agriculture sector in July 2020, in comparison to the same month last year, because of the extensive use of data from remote sensing satellites. Singh said the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), which is a proven indicator for vegetable/crop health or vigour, clearly shows better crop conditions during July this year than what it was during the same month in 2019. As for the agriculture sector, Singh informed that the ISRO technology is now also being used to carry out crop production forecast for at least eight major crops including wheat, kharif and rabi rice, mustard, jute, cotton, sugarcane, rabi sorghum and rabi pulses, the statement added. In the Railway sector, Singh said it was in the recent years that the applications of space technology were realised in guarding unmanned railway crossings, detecting obstructive objects on rail tracks to avoid train accidents and other such activities. Similarly, he said, satellite imaging is now being utilised for supervising Indian borders and to check foreign infiltrations.

ISRO and the Department of Space have already overtaken several other countries in their space endeavours and the images procured by missions like Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) are now being utilised even by premier space centres, he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs in Gehlot camp annoyed after Pilot's return: Mahesh Joshi

Congress legislators in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Tuesday expressed their annoyance on the return of Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs, a senior party leader said. However, Chief Minister Gehlot said he has faith in the partys high comma...

Soccer-Spurs sign Southampton's Hojbjerg, Walker-Peters joins Saints

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton on a five-year deal with full back Kyle Walker-Peters moving in the opposite direction on a similar contract, the Premier League clubs announced on Tues...

Meghalaya Police busts interstate drug racket

Meghalaya Police busted an interstate drug racket by arresting four persons including a woman and seized heroin from two places, an officer said on Tuesday. East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said the Anti Narcotic Task Force under DSP...

Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweet

Twitter Inc on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page. All accounts, including those of ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020