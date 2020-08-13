Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mid-ranger Vivo S1 Prime launched with five cameras, 4500mAh battery

On the performance front, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naypyitaw | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:30 IST
Mid-ranger Vivo S1 Prime launched with five cameras, 4500mAh battery
For immersive and uninterrupted gaming experience, the S1 Prime features an Ultra Game Mode that blocks incoming text messages and notifications so that players can focus on their game.

The Vivo S1 Prime has been officially launched in Myanmar today. The mid-range smartphone comes with AMOLED display, 48MP quad-camera array, and a 4500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The Vivo S1 Prime is available for purchase in Myanmar in Jade Black and Nebula Blue color options. The lone 8GB+128GB storage model is priced at MMK 389,800 ( approx. USD 285/ Rs 21,400).

Vivo S1 Prime: Specifications

The Vivo S1 Prime has a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking. The device has an always-on display functionality, letting users view text messages and alerts even if the screen is locked.

On the performance front, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. For immersive and uninterrupted gaming experience, the S1 Prime features an Ultra Game Mode that blocks incoming text messages and notifications so that players can focus on their game.

The diamond-shaped camera module on the rear panel hosts a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and again a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera supports Slo-Mo, Time -Lapse, Live Photo, Night Mode, and other features. The selfie shooter on the front has a 16-megapixel camera.

The Vivo S1 Prime packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging technology. Network and connectivity options onboard the device include- 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Atlantic to resume flights from London to Delhi, Mumbai from Sept 2

British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic on Thursday announced the resumption of its flight services to Delhi and Mumbai from London Heathrow, under the air bubble pact, starting September 2. Virgin Atlantic plans to operate three flights a ...

Godrej Industries Q1 net profit at Rs 106 cr

Godrej Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 178 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Godrej Industries Ltd GIL s...

Turkey's Erdogan says only solution in Mediterranean is dialogue

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the only solution to Turkeys dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not seeking any adventures in the regi...

Thai PM hints at more legal action against protest leaders

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday leaders of anti-government student protests could face more legal action, adding that authorities also should investigate anyone behind the protests for any violation of laws. So f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020