Mid-ranger Vivo S1 Prime launched with five cameras, 4500mAh battery

The Vivo S1 Prime has been officially launched in Myanmar today. The mid-range smartphone comes with AMOLED display, 48MP quad-camera array, and a 4500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The Vivo S1 Prime is available for purchase in Myanmar in Jade Black and Nebula Blue color options. The lone 8GB+128GB storage model is priced at MMK 389,800 ( approx. USD 285/ Rs 21,400).

Vivo S1 Prime: Specifications

The Vivo S1 Prime has a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking. The device has an always-on display functionality, letting users view text messages and alerts even if the screen is locked.

On the performance front, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. For immersive and uninterrupted gaming experience, the S1 Prime features an Ultra Game Mode that blocks incoming text messages and notifications so that players can focus on their game.

The diamond-shaped camera module on the rear panel hosts a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and again a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera supports Slo-Mo, Time -Lapse, Live Photo, Night Mode, and other features. The selfie shooter on the front has a 16-megapixel camera.

The Vivo S1 Prime packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging technology. Network and connectivity options onboard the device include- 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.