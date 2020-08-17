Left Menu
Micromax all set for grand comeback to Indian smartphone market

While Micromax has not revealed the exact launch schedule or any other information regarding the upcoming devices but it is certain that the company is eyeing a comeback, most probably by the end of September 2020.

Updated: 17-08-2020 14:27 IST
Indian smartphone brand Micromax is gearing up to make a comeback in the country with a new range of budget-friendly phones as the government pushes for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self- reliant India).

Announcing its comeback, the Gurugram-headquartered company recently shared a video teaser via its official Twitter handle with the caption: 73 years of independence or being in dependence? On our 74th Independence Day, let's stop being doosron pe nirbhar (dependent on others) and become truly Atmanirbhar. Are you ready to join the revolution with us?.

Meanwhile, Business Today reported that the domestic phone manufacturer is planning to invest Rs 500 crore in R&D and manufacturing by the end of 2021 and launch at least 20 new products in the next two years. While Micromax has not revealed the exact launch schedule or any other information regarding the upcoming devices but it is certain that the company is eyeing a comeback, most probably by the end of September 2020.

The company also confirmed the same in many of its tweets after multiple users enquired about Micromax's upcoming devices.

Before the Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Vivo forayed into India, the then smartphone market was dominated by South Korea's Samsung and local companies including Micromax, Karbonn, and Lava. The graph below shows the market dominance of Micromax in the second-quarter of 2014 when the indigenous company held an 18 percent market share.

Fig: Market share of the top five smartphone brands in Q2 2014 in India (Source: IDC)

