Nokia 5.3 may launch on August 25; HMD Global sends out press invites

HIGHLIGHT 6.55-inch HD+ display

Snapdragon 665 SoC

13MP quad-camera

4,000mAh battery

Last week, Nokia 5.3 got listed on Nokia India's official website and now HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones has reportedly sent out press invitations for a product event to be held on August 25 which suggests that the device may launch next week along with other phones.

The Nokia 5.3 is a mid-range smartphone that has already been launched in the international markets at a price tag of EUR 189 which roughly translates to Rs 16,800. The phone is expected to be launched in the sub-Rs 15000 price segment in India.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch HD+ drop notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio; Low Blue Light certification;

Processor and OS: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC; Android 10 operating system

Memory: up to 4GB RAM; 64GB onboard storage (expandable up to 512GB)

Rear Camera: 13 MP primary lens; 5MP ultra-wide lens (118-degrees FOV); 2MP macro lens; 2MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 8-megapixel shooter

Battery: 4,000mAh with two days standby time

Network and Connectivity: 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS; NFC; USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Others: a dedicated Google Assistant button; a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Colors: Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal.