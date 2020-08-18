Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Lenovo today unveiled Legion 7i, its next-generation gaming-laptop powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9 processors along with Legion 5P and Legion 5i in India.

Unveiling its gaming laptops, Shailendra Katyal, Executive director and Head of PCs at Lenovo India said that the company has had great momentum in the country in the last two years and it had a 26 percent share in the recent quarter as per the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The Legion 5P comes with a 100% sRGB display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Legion TrueStrike keyboard, and NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 for superior graphics. On the other hand, the Legion 5i is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H processors and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, TrueStrike keyboard, Legion ColdFront 2.0 technology, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650ti GDDR6 graphics.

The Lenovo Legion 7i is priced starting Rs 1,99,990, the Legion 5P at Rs 1,34, 990 and Legion 5i at Rs 1,04,990.

Lenovo Legion 7i: Specifications and features

The Lenovo Legion 7i features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080) display with more than 85 percent screen-to-body ratio that offers up to 240Hz refresh rate at under 1ms response times, 100% Adobe sRGB Color Gamut, and up to 500 nits brightness. The display comes with NVIDIA G-sync support, Dolby Vision, and is certified by VESA DisplayHDR 400.

The new laptop series features the Legion TrueStrike keyboard that delivers a superior layout and 1.9x faster input speed. The TrueStrike keyboard features dedicated media keys, a full-sized numberpad, larger arrow keys, and a one-piece trackpad.

On the performance front, the Lenovo Legion 7i comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, paired with up to 32 GB DDR4 2933MHz and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD storage. Additionally, Dual Drive Configurations are also available. The laptop features Legion ColdFront 2.0 technology that leverages vapor chamber cooling and improved thermal sensor array to monitor temperature and keep the laptop cool.

The Lenovo Legion 7i packs an 80Whr 4 cell battery that lasts up to 7.7 hours and charges the laptop from 0-50% in under 30 minutes with Rapid Charge Pro. For improved battery life, the laptop features Hybrid Mode and Advanced Optimus Technology that direct graphical power to the display.

For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Intel WiFi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2) and Bluetooth v5.0. It features a total of nine ports- USB 3.1 Gen 1 port on the right, a headphone/mic combo jack, a USB-C port, and Thunderbolt 3 port on the left side. The rear ports include- two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a RJ45 Ethernet port, a Kensington lock slot, and a charging port.

Other features include Dolby Atmos Speaker System and a 720P HD camera.