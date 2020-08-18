Swiss operator Sunrise deploys Nokia's converged charging solution

Nokia said Tuesday that Swiss telecommunications company Sunrise Communications AG has deployed its cloud-native Converged Charging solution to enable consumer and enterprise service innovation and support emerging 5G and IoT use cases for its 3.5 million customers.

The deployment enables Sunrise to quickly create differentiated offers even for the most complex IoT use cases and services enabled by 5G network slicing, Nokia said in a statement.

Built on Nokia's Common Software Foundation, the Converged Charging solution, previously known as Nokia Smart Plan Suite, has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of 5G, internet-connected devices, and multi-vendor deployments whilst providing the flexibility to react quickly to changing market conditions.

The cloud-native monetization software offers the performance and reliability required to efficiently deliver high-quality digital services. According to Nokia, over 270 service providers around the world rely on its Monetization solution to deliver service innovation, covering more than 1.8 billion subscriptions.

"We believe in creating intuitive, high-quality experiences for our customers. Nokia's cloud-native monetization software enables Sunrise to rapidly launch innovative services for our private and business customers, support emerging use cases enabled by 5G and IoT, and further increase customer loyalty," said Elmar Grasser, CTO/CIO, Sunrise.

Sunrise is the largest non-state-controlled telecommunications company in Switzerland that offers mobile, Internet, TV, and landline services to private and business customers. The company provides both 5G and 4G/LTE coverage in the country. Beginning of July 2020, Sunrise covered already more than 554 cities/towns, offering the largest 5G network in Switzerland and Europe.