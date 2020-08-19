Huawei MateBook X goes official in China; first sale on August 24

Huawei today unveiled the MateBook X in China. The ultra-thin laptop comes with up to Intel Core i7 processor, Wi-Fi 6 that delivers data rates of up to 2.4 Gbps, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, and a hidden pop-up camera on the keyboard.

The Huawei MateBook X comes in Frost Silver, Interstellar Blue, Cherry blossom, and Deep Green Mountain color options. Starting today, the device is available for pre-booking in three configurations:

Intel Core i5/ 8GB+ 512GB, priced at CNY 7,999

Intel Core i5/ 16GB+ 512GB at CNY 8,999

Intel Core i7/16GB+512GB at CNY 9,999

MateBook X will go on sale from August 24 in China. As for the international availability of the laptop, there is no official word out on that.

Huawei MateBook X: Specifications

Display: 13-inch 3K LTPS touchscreen (3000 x 2000-px); 90% screen ratio; 3:2 aspect ratio; 100% sRGB color gamut; 400 nits brightness

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U; 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Home Edition

Memory: 8GB /16GB 2133MH LPDDR3 RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Battery: 42Wh; lasts up to 9 hours

Ports: 2 x USB Type-C; 3.5 mm headphone/mic jack

Wireless connectivity: WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.0

Others: multi-touch and pressure touch trackpad; hidden camera (720P HD); 4 speakers; fingerprint sensor (power button)