Huawei MateBook X goes official in China; first sale on August 24
MateBook X will go on sale from August 24 in China. As for the international availability of the laptop, there is no official word out on that.Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:41 IST
Huawei today unveiled the MateBook X in China. The ultra-thin laptop comes with up to Intel Core i7 processor, Wi-Fi 6 that delivers data rates of up to 2.4 Gbps, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, and a hidden pop-up camera on the keyboard.
The Huawei MateBook X comes in Frost Silver, Interstellar Blue, Cherry blossom, and Deep Green Mountain color options. Starting today, the device is available for pre-booking in three configurations:
- Intel Core i5/ 8GB+ 512GB, priced at CNY 7,999
- Intel Core i5/ 16GB+ 512GB at CNY 8,999
- Intel Core i7/16GB+512GB at CNY 9,999
Huawei MateBook X: Specifications
Display: 13-inch 3K LTPS touchscreen (3000 x 2000-px); 90% screen ratio; 3:2 aspect ratio; 100% sRGB color gamut; 400 nits brightness
Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U; 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Home Edition
Memory: 8GB /16GB 2133MH LPDDR3 RAM
Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
Battery: 42Wh; lasts up to 9 hours
Ports: 2 x USB Type-C; 3.5 mm headphone/mic jack
Wireless connectivity: WiFi 6; Bluetooth 5.0
Others: multi-touch and pressure touch trackpad; hidden camera (720P HD); 4 speakers; fingerprint sensor (power button)