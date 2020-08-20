Oppo F17 Pro leaked renders confirm quad camera, in-display fingerprint sensor

Hours after Oppo teased its upcoming F-series smartphone, the F17 Pro, its high-resolution renders have leaked online. The images shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter reveal that the Oppo F17 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup and a left-aligned dual punch-hole design for the selfie shooter. There is also an in-display fingerprint reader on the phone.

The Oppo F17 Pro that the company touts as 'the sleekest phone of 2020' will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The phone will be 7.48 millimeter thin and weigh only 164 grams. While Oppo hasn't revealed the launch date yet, the F17 Pro has been listed on the Amazon India website with the 'Notify Me' button.

Further, in a press release, Oppo said that the phone will have a thin 220-degree edge to give users a more comfortable and smoother in-hand feel of the device. This is all we know about the Oppo F17 Pro so far.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

The upcoming device will be the successor to the Oppo F15 which was launched back in January 2020. It features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera.