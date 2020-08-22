Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple asks judge to reject 'Fortnite' maker's bid to be kept in App Store

The company argued that Rogers should not grant Epic's request for an emergency order to restore the game to the App Store. Apple removed the popular game after Epic rolled out its own method of making purchases within the game, which Apple said violated its App Store rules.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:30 IST
Apple asks judge to reject 'Fortnite' maker's bid to be kept in App Store
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Friday asked a federal judge in California to deny a request by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games to be kept in the iPhone maker's App Store as a dispute between the two over Apple's in-app payment rules plays out.

In a filing before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, Apple called the removal of "Fortnite" from the App Store earlier this month a "self-inflicted wound" that resulted from Epic knowingly violating Apple's policies. The company argued that Rogers should not grant Epic's request for an emergency order to restore the game to the App Store.

Apple removed the popular game after Epic rolled out its own method of making purchases within the game, which Apple said violated its App Store rules. Those rules require games and other apps to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%. Epic sued Apple over the removal, claiming the iPhone maker's App Store rules violate antitrust laws.

Epic asked another federal judge to issue an order blocking Apple's removal of "Fortnite" from the store, saying that the move - along with Apple's threat to terminate the company's developer account - would cause irreparable harm to Epic and should be put on hold while the case plays out. Epic said the termination of its developer account could also hamper its ability to offer a product called Unreal Engine, a software tool for computer graphics that hundreds of other games and other apps use to power their offerings.

"Epic knew full well that, in circumventing Apple's processes and breaching its contracts, it was putting its entire relationship with Apple — including its Unreal Engine and other projects — at serious risk," Apple wrote in its filing. "Epic made the calculated decision to breach anyway, and then run to this Court to argue that its customers were being damaged."

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Just a few hours left for the release of One Piece Chapter 988. The imminent chapter is likely to reveal Nekomamushis trump card against Kaido. Read further what you can see in the imminent chapter.One Piece Chapter 988 is likely to show th...

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020