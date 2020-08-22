Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India have started receiving the much-awaited MIUI 12 update, the MIUI India announced on Friday. The update comes with build number V12.0.1.0 QGGINXM and requires 641MB of free storage on the phone.

The MIUI 12 update brings all-new system animations, brand new visual design, enhanced Dark mode, built-in app drawer, new Control center, and Ultra battery saving mode and privacy protection features to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. For detailed information, read our previous article on the MIUI 12 new features.

If you haven't received the update yet, check it under the Settings menu of your device. Visit, Settings > About phone > System update and click on the download button.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

The phone features a 6.53-inch Dot Notch HDR-enabled 500nit display with 91.4 percent screen to body ratio. It also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

On the performance front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro adopts the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. For photography, the phone has a quad-camera module that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle lens that offers 120-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel Macro lens.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of non-stop gaming and supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gamma Green, and Halo White colors and three storage variants: 6GB+64GB model priced at Rs.14,999, 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 17,999.