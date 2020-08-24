Oppo F17 Pro tipped to come with sAMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery

The Oppo F17 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED FHD+ display and Mediatek Helio P95 chipset, according to a tipster on Twitter. The Chinese company, last week, released a teaser announcing that the OPPO F17 Pro will soon be coming in India.

Teen tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming F-series phone. According to him, the Oppo F17 Pro will come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Punch-Hole Display and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. The phone will be powered by Mediatek Helio P95 chipset which will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there will be a 16-megapixel dual punch hole camera on the front and a quad rear camera array comprising a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lenses. The phone will be available in Matte Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White color variants.

Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24 )

On the other hand, the Oppo F17 will feature a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ Waterdrop Notch Display and a 4,000mAH battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge. The device will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Cameras on board the F17 include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and 16MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera setup on the back. The phone will be available in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver color options.

Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24 )

As of now, Oppo has not revealed the launch date, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming F17 series. The Chinese phone maker is touting F17 Pro as the sleekest phone of 2020 within the Rs 25,000 segment which is only 7.48mm thin and weighs 164 grams.