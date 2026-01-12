Historic Participation Expected at 28th CSPOC in India

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) this Thursday, drawing unprecedented attendance from 42 out of 56 member nations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that this year's event would see the highest attendance ever, with notable participation from nations such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Despite this, countries like Bangladesh, due to its Parliament's suspension, and likely Pakistan, will not be present.

The conference will delve into vital issues, from shared parliamentary values to AI's influence on governance. Hosted at the Samvidhan Sadan from January 14 to 16, the CSPOC underscores India's dedication to fostering democratic discourse and innovative governance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

