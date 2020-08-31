Left Menu
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G India launch tipped: Specs and expected price

Talking about the phone's specifications, it features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

31-08-2020
Xiaomi may soon launch the Redmi K30 5G smartphone with 120Hz display and 64MP quad cameras in India, according to a new report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G was launched in China back in December 2019 along with its 4G variant. In China, the phone's base model, 6GB+64GB, is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 21,400), 6GB+128GB model at CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs 24,600), the higher-end 8GB+128GB model at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 27,800) and the 8GB+256GB model at CNY 2,899 (approx. Rs 31,000).

According to Pricebaba, the Chinese phone maker may launch three storage variants- 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models in Frost White and Mist Purple color options.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 30W Fast Charging.

The Redmi K30 5G comes with a vertically-aligned camera setup that incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports Super Night Scene 2.0, Vlog Mode, 4K video shooting at 30fps and Slow-motion 1080P video shooting at 120fps.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone are- 5G dual-band, Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS / A-GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, USB-Type C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick authentication.

