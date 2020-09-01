OnePlus 8T leaked renders show slim bezels, single punch hole cutout

OnePlus is expected to add a new member to the OnePlus 8 lineup, images of which have surfaced online. Code-named "kebab", the new flagship will likely be the OnePlus 8T.

The images come courtesy of a leaker who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter. As per the leaked renders, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will feature a flat display with slim bezels and a single punch-hole cutout that will house the selfie camera. There are two buttons on the right, the power button and the Alert Slider and the volume up/down buttons on the left.

The OnePlus 8T, just like the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, may come with the 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the leaker suggests that the phone will feature a 64MP rear camera system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset and Hydrogen OS based on Android 11. The device will also support 65W fast-charging technology.