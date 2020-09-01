Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple preparing 75 mln 5G iPhones for later this year - Bloomberg

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:47 IST
Apple preparing 75 mln 5G iPhones for later this year - Bloomberg
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple is aiming to launch four new iPhone models next month with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, Bloomberg reported, adding lower-end phones are expected to be shipped sooner than the Pro devices.

Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-01/apple-targets-75-million-5g-iphones-for-fall-product-blitz?sref=Yg3sQEZ2&utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&__twitter_impression=true&__twitter_impression=true&__twitter_impression=true&__twitter_impression=true. The company has also been developing a new Apple TV box with a faster processor for improved gaming and an upgraded remote control, although it might not ship until next year, Bloomberg reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

European shares open higher ahead of manufacturing, inflation data

European shares opened higher on Tuesday after clocking small gains in August, but sentiment was shaky ahead of key economic readings that are likely to indicate an uneven recovery from the coronavirus.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose ...

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, and some damage and minor landslides were reported in areas near the epicenter, according to local media.A n...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020