Helio G95: MediaTek launches its most powerful gaming chip to date

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its most powerful smartphone gaming chip to date i.e the Helio G95 which comes with multi-camera support, AI Super Resolution and enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

The Helio G95's octa-core CPU packs a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs with clock speeds up to 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient processors and with speeds up to 900MHz, the Arm Mali-g76 MC4 GPU promises to offer advanced single and multicore performance. The new chipset supports up to 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 2133MH frequency and eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 storage.

The chip focused at the premium 4G gaming smartphone segment can support up to 64MP multi-camera setup, MFNR, Warping, 3DNR, video encoding and decoding at 4K 30fps, HD 240fps along with an integrated AI Processing Unit (APU) for AI camera enhancement. For smooth experience on video calling and streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime, the Helio G95 comes with an AI Super Resolution display.

Further, the ultra-low-power DSP, as the company claims, minimizes power consumption of applications such as the always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants.

Coming to connectivity, the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC supports 4G, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth v5.0, GNSS (Beidou, Galileo, Glonass and GPS) and FM radio. The enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency when the Wi-Fi signal is weak.

According to MediaTek, the Helio G95-powered smartphone will hit global markets in September 2020.