Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

HIGHLIGHT HD color AMOLED display

Alexa Built-In

15-Day Battery Life

Always-On Display

24/7 heart rate monitor

Huami has launched its latest fitness tracker, the Amazfit Band 5 which resembles the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and is now available for pre-order in the United States. The fitness band comes with a color AMOLED display, 15-days of battery life, Alexa built-in for voice controls and various health and fitness monitoring features.

According to the Amazon listing, the Amazfit Band 5 has Orange and Black color options and will go on sale on September 30. The fitness tracker carries a price tag of USD 49.99 (approx. Rs 3,650).

Amazfit Band 5: Specs and features

The Huami Amazfit Band 5 features an HD color AMOLED touchscreen with over 45 watch faces to choose from. The device comes with a water resistance rating of 5ATM and runs Amazfit OS.

As for the health and fitness tracking features, the band supports 11 sports modes and a Women's health tracking feature that records and predicts the menstrual cycles and send smart notifications reminders. Further, it comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation tracker (SpO2), stress and sleep quality monitor, breathing exercise and PAI health assessment system.

The fitness tracker has Amazon Alexa built-in to set alarms and timers, create shopping lists, get weather updates and control smart home devices. Additional features onboard the Amazfit Band 5 include Bluetooth, remote smartphone music and camera control, app notifications and reminders.

As the company claims, the tracker's battery lasts for up to 15 days in typical usage and 25 days in power-saving mode and can be charged via a magnetic USB charger.