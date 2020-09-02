Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking for a low budget phone with high performance? Redmi 9A is here for you

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a reading mode certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with HyperEngine game technology that ensures a more fluid and responsive gaming experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:35 IST
Looking for a low budget phone with high performance? Redmi 9A is here for you

The budget-friendly Redmi 9A has been launched alongside the Redmi Earphones in India. The phone which made its debut in Malaysia back in June 2020 features a bigger HD+ notched display, bigger 5,000mAh battery and 13-megapixel AI camera.

The entry-level phone comes in Nature green, See Blue and Midnight Black color options and two memory variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB models priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Starting September 4, the device will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon Mi Home and retail outlets across the country.

On the other hand, the Redmi Earphones will go on sale on September 7 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon and retail outlets in Red, Black and Blue color which will cost you Rs 399. Key highlights of the earphone include sleek aluminum alloy design, High-res Audio certified by the Japanese Audio Association and High-definition dynamic bass.

Redmi 9A: Specs and features

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a reading mode certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with HyperEngine game technology that ensures a more fluid and responsive gaming experience.

The phone comes with 2GB/3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) with support for 10W fast charging via a Micro USB port. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera with Portrait Mode and AI scene detection and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Network and connectivity options onboard the Redmi 9A include 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Further, the phone features AI face unlock for quick authentication and runs MIUI 12 on top of Android 10.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Eager to watch FIH Pro League tie between Germany-Belgium this month, says Harmanpreet

India mens hockey team defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is eager to watch the FIH Hockey Pro League matches, which will resume on September 22 in Germany, as it will provide insights into the variations and combinations the Europ...

ISL: Experienced Brazilian striker Marcelinho joins Odisha FC

Brazilian striker Marcelo Leite Pereira, popularly known as Marcelinho has signed a one-year contract with Odisha FC ahead of the Indian Super League ISL. The 32-year-old has a vast experience of playing in various leagues around the world ...

Soccer-Forward Volland leaves Leverkusen to join Monaco until 2024

Striker Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to join Frances Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on a four-year-contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who earned 10 caps for Germany between 2014-16, joined Leverkusen four y...

From September 7, inter-district bus transport across Tamil Nadu will be permitted: CM K Palaniswami.

From September 7, inter-district bus transport across Tamil Nadu will be permitted CM K Palaniswami....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020