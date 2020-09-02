Looking for a low budget phone with high performance? Redmi 9A is here for you

The budget-friendly Redmi 9A has been launched alongside the Redmi Earphones in India. The phone which made its debut in Malaysia back in June 2020 features a bigger HD+ notched display, bigger 5,000mAh battery and 13-megapixel AI camera.

The entry-level phone comes in Nature green, See Blue and Midnight Black color options and two memory variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB models priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Starting September 4, the device will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon Mi Home and retail outlets across the country.

On the other hand, the Redmi Earphones will go on sale on September 7 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon and retail outlets in Red, Black and Blue color which will cost you Rs 399. Key highlights of the earphone include sleek aluminum alloy design, High-res Audio certified by the Japanese Audio Association and High-definition dynamic bass.

Redmi 9A: Specs and features

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a reading mode certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with HyperEngine game technology that ensures a more fluid and responsive gaming experience.

The phone comes with 2GB/3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) with support for 10W fast charging via a Micro USB port. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera with Portrait Mode and AI scene detection and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Network and connectivity options onboard the Redmi 9A include 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Further, the phone features AI face unlock for quick authentication and runs MIUI 12 on top of Android 10.