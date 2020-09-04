Newly-launched Dimensity 1000C 5G SoC to power T-Mobile's LG Velvet

Left Menu
For network and connectivity, the Dimensity 1000C supports mixed duplex TDD+FDD, TDD+TDD and FDD+FDD for better 5G speeds, Dual-band L1+L5 GNSS, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1. Additional features include support for AV1 video hardware decoding with Netflix and YouTube video streams, dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) function, MediaTek MiraVision technology for enhanced display and video playback in real-time, among others.

Image Credit: T-Mobile

Chipmaker MediaTek has launched a new 5G smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 1000C, developed and tailored for the U.S. market. It will power the LG Velvet on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network in the United States.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C chipset is based on 7nm process technology and features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores, four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz and five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores. It is equipped with the MediaTek AI processing unit (APU 3.0) that combines three different types of AI processors.

The 5G-integrated SoC supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and the latest UFS 2.2 storage. It is capable of powering dual independent displays in flip and foldable smartphones and 120Hz single displays up to FHD+ resolution.

As for the cameras, the new SoC comes with an HDR-native 5-core ISP that supports up to four concurrent cameras including a 64MP sensor or up to 32MP + 16MP cameras. It packs an advanced AI face detection hardware engine for quick unlocking experience.

For connectivity, the Dimensity 1000C supports mixed duplex TDD+FDD, TDD+TDD and FDD+FDD for better 5G speeds, Dual-band L1+L5 GNSS, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1. Additional features include support for AV1 video hardware decoding with Netflix and YouTube video streams, dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) function, MediaTek MiraVision technology for enhanced display and video playback in real-time, among others.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile has announced that starting September 10, the LG Velvet will be available in Aurora Gray and Pink White color options and at a price tag of USD588. The phone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and 4,000 mAh battery.

From the world's first standalone 5G data call to collaborating on their first 5G chipset in America, T-Mobile and MediaTek have partnered to move 5G innovation forward. This is another step towards #5GforAll on America's largest nationwide 5G network.

Ryan Sullivan, VP of Product Development at T-Mobile

