Realme 6 Pro update brings important bug fixes and new features

The Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new update that brings the August 2020 Android Security Patch along with important bug fixes and new features such as Super nighttime standby, smooth scrolling and Super Power Saving Mode, among others.

The OTA update comes with UI version RMX2061_11.A.31 and is being rolled out in stages, meaning a limited number of users will receive it today. The full rollout will take place in the upcoming days only if no critical bugs are found in the update.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme 6 Pro September update:

Security

Android Security Patch: August 2020

Settings

Added the Super nighttime standby feature

Added the smooth scrolling feature

Settings

Added Super Power Saving Mode

Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface

Added Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager

Added Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings

Status Bar

Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel

Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode

Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state

Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window

Optimized flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on

Optimized Russian translation issue of the carrier in the status bar

Calculator

Optimized the Russian translation issue of the calculator

Lock screen

Fixed font display issue of charging animation

Camera