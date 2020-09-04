Realme 6 Pro update brings important bug fixes and new features
The Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new update that brings the August 2020 Android Security Patch along with important bug fixes and new features such as Super nighttime standby, smooth scrolling and Super Power Saving Mode, among others.
Here's the complete changelog for the Realme 6 Pro September update:
Security
- Android Security Patch: August 2020
Settings
- Added the Super nighttime standby feature
- Added the smooth scrolling feature
Settings
- Added Super Power Saving Mode
- Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface
- Added Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager
- Added Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings
Status Bar
- Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel
- Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode
- Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state
- Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window
- Optimized flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on
- Optimized Russian translation issue of the carrier in the status bar
Calculator
- Optimized the Russian translation issue of the calculator
Lock screen
- Fixed font display issue of charging animation
Camera
- Fixed the probabilistic lagging issue of video recording after blurring the background
