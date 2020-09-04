Left Menu
Realme 6 Pro update brings important bug fixes and new features

The OTA update comes with UI version RMX2061_11.A.31 and is being rolled out in stages, meaning a limited number of users will receive it today. The full rollout will take place in the upcoming days only if no critical bugs are found in the update.

Image Credit: Realme

The Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new update that brings the August 2020 Android Security Patch along with important bug fixes and new features such as Super nighttime standby, smooth scrolling and Super Power Saving Mode, among others.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme 6 Pro September update:

Security

  • Android Security Patch: August 2020

Settings

  • Added the Super nighttime standby feature
  • Added the smooth scrolling feature

Settings

  • Added Super Power Saving Mode
  • Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface
  • Added Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager
  • Added Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings

Status Bar

  • Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel
  • Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode
  • Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state
  • Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window
  • Optimized flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on
  • Optimized Russian translation issue of the carrier in the status bar

Calculator

  • Optimized the Russian translation issue of the calculator

Lock screen

  • Fixed font display issue of charging animation

Camera

  • Fixed the probabilistic lagging issue of video recording after blurring the background

