Poco's first X-series phone, Poco X3 NFC, goes official; price starts at EUR 229

The Poco X3 NFC, the first-ever X-series phone by Poco, has gone official. The phone comes with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 64MP quad-camera array and a 5,160mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Today's launch of Poco X3 also marks the global debut of the Qualcomm snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform which is claimed to be the leading 4G processor of the 700 series so far.

The phone will come in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue color options and two storage variants- 6GB+64GB priced at EUR 229 (Rs 19,900) and the 6GB +128GB variant for EUR 269 (approx. Rs 23, 400). Early buyers can purchase the device at a discounted price of EUR 199 (approx. Rs 17, 300) for the 64GB model and EUR 249 (approx. Rs 21, 600) for the 128GB model between September 8th and September 11th.

Poco X3 NFC: Specs and features

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button and there is a tiny punch-hole for a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

The Poco X3 NFC is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable internal storage. With the LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus technology and a 70 percent bigger heat pipe and more graphite layers of graphite, the device stays cooler for a longer time. The device will run Android 10-based MIUI 12 for Poco.

As for the cameras, the device boasts a quad-camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel main lens powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor with 1.6 microns 4-in-1 Super Pixel. The primary shooter is assisted by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with AI Portrait Mode and a 2-megapixel Macro lens. The camera offers new filters including Gold Vibes Mode, Cyberpunk Mode and AI Skyscaping 3.0, Kaleidoscope Mode and Pro Mode.

The Poco X3 NFC packs a 5,160mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days on a single charge and supports 33W fast-charging that Poco claims will fully charge the device in 65-minutes.