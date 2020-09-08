China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ
Under its new "Global Initiative on Data Security," China would call on all countries to handle data security in a "comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner," the Journal said citing a draft reviewed by it. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to announce the initiative on Tuesday at a seminar in Beijing on global digital governance, the report said.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 00:13 IST
China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-launch-initiative-to-set-global-data-security-rules-11599502974?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Monday. Under its new "Global Initiative on Data Security," China would call on all countries to handle data security in a "comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner," the Journal said citing a draft reviewed by it.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to announce the initiative on Tuesday at a seminar in Beijing on global digital governance, the report said. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has in recent months tightened its restrictions on Chinese companies citing national security concerns.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street Journal
- China
- Wang Yi
- Donald Trump
- Beijing
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 8th day without local infections
Start-up firms lead gains in China stocks on reform cheer; Hong Kong up
In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact
FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts
China stocks end higher as new start-up listings surge on reforms cheer