Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches initiative for global data security issues

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month unveiled the “Clean Network” programme, saying it is aimed at protecting citizens' privacy and sensitive information from “malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party". More than 30 countries and territories such as Australia and Britain are participating in that initiative, which seeks to exclude Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei and ZTE, as well as apps, cloud service providers and undersea cables from their internet networks.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:45 IST
China launches initiative for global data security issues

China has launched an initiative to address global data security issues, a countermove to the US “clean network” programme that is aimed at discouraging other countries from using Chinese technology. Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the initiative in Beijing on Tuesday at a seminar on global digital governance.

He said mounting risks for cyber security threaten national security, public interests and personal rights. The move comes amid a deterioration in US-China relations encompassing trade tensions and competition in telecommunications and artificial intelligence technologies, with the US accusing Chinese technology companies of threatening American national security.

“Bent on unilateral acts, a certain country keeps making groundless accusations against others in the name of 'clean' networks and used security as a pretext to prey on enterprises of other countries who have a competitive edge,” Wang said, according to a transcript of his speech released by the ministry. “Such blatant acts of bullying must be opposed and rejected.” Wang said it was important to develop international rules on data security that will “reflect the will and respect the interests of all countries through broad-based participation". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month unveiled the “Clean Network” programme, saying it is aimed at protecting citizens' privacy and sensitive information from “malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party".

More than 30 countries and territories such as Australia and Britain are participating in that initiative, which seeks to exclude Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei and ZTE, as well as apps, cloud service providers and undersea cables from their internet networks. The US has expressed concerns over national security threats from services provided by Chinese technology companies like Huawei, Bytedance and Tencent.

Washington has dissuaded some US allies from using Huawei's technology in 5G networks, saying data potentially could be accessed by the Chinese government. Huawei vehemently denies that. Washington also has imposed sanctions that restrict Huawei from procuring chips containing American technology. Recently, the US also said it will ban Chinese company Bytedance's popular TikTok video app in the country unless it finds an American buyer. It similarly labelled Tencent's popular messaging app WeChat a national security threat.

The Chinese initiative opposes impairing critical infrastructure and theft of important data. It also opposes abusing technology to “conduct mass surveillance against other states”, the transcript said. Companies should not “install backdoors in their products and services” to illegally obtain user data, should respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and governance of data in other states," it says.

“The Chinese government has acted in strict compliance with data security principles. We have not and will not ask Chinese companies to transfer data overseas to the government in breach of other countries' laws,” said Wang. “Politicisation of security issues, double standards and slandering others violate the basic norms governing international relations, and seriously disrupts and hampers global digital cooperation and development,” he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor's prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test for COVID-19 in national capital: Delhi HC.

Doctors prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RTPCR test for COVID-19 in national capital Delhi HC....

Bring in the experts: It's time to secure your home network

Not all that long ago, managing your home networks security didnt involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple. Its no long just about protecting the computer on which you may be working...

Chinese authorities questioned two Australian journalists in accordance with law, says Foreign Ministry

China on Tuesday said that questioning of two Australian journalists, who have now returned to Australia, was in accordance with the law. While investigating a case, Chinese authorities investigated and questioned billbirtles and MikeSmithA...

Money laundering case:Deepak Kochhar in ED custody till Sep 19

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 19 in a money laundering case. Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020